Official Call of Duty League group play bracket heading into LAN

RALEIGH— The week of tournament play has now arrived, and the group play brackets have now been announced for the Major I Tournament.

Four challengers teams will advance after their pro-am competition and will get to compete against the other 12 major Call of Duty League teams.

Group A starts off with Minnesota Rokkr, Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners and the not yet determined fourth ranked challengers team. Group B has Toronto Ultra, Optic Texas, Florida Mutineers, and the third ranked challengers team.

Group C has Atlanta Faze, Seattle Surge, either LA Thieves or London, and the second ranked challengers team. Then, Group D finishes with Boston Breach, Las Vegas Legion, once again either Los Angles or London, and the number one ranked challengers team.

The tournament begins Thursday and will end on Sunday. Check back later next week with coverage on the event.