Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker found not guilty of

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been found not guilty of one charge of assault by beating for an incident after the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in May.

The 26-year-old was alleged to have stamped on Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley, 27, following a pitch invasion.

McBurnie, of Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, who has scored nine goals in 18 games this season, denied the charge, claiming he lost his balance after going to the aid of a team-mate.

Sheffield United said they were “pleased” with the verdict.

“Oliver, his legal representatives and officials at the club are disappointed that he was forced to stand trial after the traumatic scenes at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Tuesday 17th May 2002, when Oliver’s team-mate, Billy Sharp, was violently assaulted,” a statement read.

“Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has spoke openly about the dangers of supporters invading the pitch with the fixture at Nottingham just one of a number of similar high-profile incidents.

“Additionally, he has written letters to the Football Association, the English Football League, the League Managers’ Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association with regards to the safety of players in their place of work and is keen for further action in this area.”

