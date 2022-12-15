One of the biggest games ever is free on Xbox and PS5 – but hurry

If you own a PlayStation, Xbox or PC and are looking for something new to play this weekend, then Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should be top of your list. Ubisoft is currently giving the open-world action game away for free, although only for a limited time. From now until 12pm on December 19, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC users can download AC Valhalla for free.

As part of the free weekend, video game fans can access the entirety of the main game. Considering it takes place in one of the biggest open-world environments, that’s a pretty generous offer.

Better yet, any progress made during the weekend trial will carry over should you decide to make a purchase.

This means you can keep your character profile and progression if you want to access downloadable content like the Dawn of Ragnarok.

The free weekend also coincides with the launch of a friend referral scheme to encourage new players to join.

Players can earn rewards for every friend that signs up, beginning with a Black Raven for one friend.

Three friends nets users the Duneyrr mount, six friends bags you the Coil Sword and Ouroboros Shield, while ten friends unlocks the gold Steampunk Set.