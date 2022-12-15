Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a

What do you like the most about ‘Yellowstone’? What do you like the most about ‘Yellowstone’?

What is it about “Yellowstone,” the hit drama about a Montana ranch family, that has turned the show into a mirror for American politics? And why do so many of us love the law-breaking Duttons, finding heroism in their particular brand of antiheroism, led by the stoic patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his fierce daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

Before the midseason finale of “Yellowstone,” on the Paramount Network, we convened 11 superfans of the show for our latest Times Opinion focus group to understand what (if anything) bound them in how they see America and our society today and why this show spoke to them. While some TV critics have described “Yellowstone” as a red-state show and it isn’t a favorite on the prestige awards circuit, it has become a cultural phenomenon with people across the political spectrum, including liberals who see plenty of blue-state issues at work in the series.

The focus group participants had plenty in common, such as most of them naming Christmas as their favorite holiday, many citing freedom and opportunity as the things they love most about America and saying negativity in politics is the thing they like least. And many of them related to John Dutton’s views about America, nodding along to his quotes, like “You build something worth having, someone’s going to try to take it” and “This is America. We don’t share land here.”

That last quote sparked an exchange in the focus group in which America’s border control issue was just below the surface. Frustrations with cities, land development and privacy were on their minds. They also appreciated the show’s depiction of Native Americans and had their eyes opened to crises on reservations because of the show.

We asked the participants about their heroes and about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. If those parts of the conversation were more downbeat — several struggled at first to name a hero — they embraced the antiheroes of “Yellowstone,” finding a lot of good in the Dutton family. Loyalty, authenticity and emphasis on family were traits and values that mattered the most to them; no one blinked an eye, meanwhile, at all the murders on the show, such as the Duttons’ occasional habit of taking people to “the train station.” (Spoiler alert: It’s not a train they’re meeting.)

With the 2022 midterms behind us, we’re going to continue the Times Opinion focus groups into 2023 and include more discussions about culture and society, along with our usual focus on politics and democracy. Please feel free to email us ideas about topics and groups that you’d like to see us cover in the year ahead.