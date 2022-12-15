Categories
Entertainment

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


What do you like the most about ‘Yellowstone’?
What do you like the
most about ‘Yellowstone’?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


“Authenticity”


Madeline,


26, Ore., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


“Location”


Shirley,


74, Texas, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


“Everything”


Neil,


50, Calif., Democrat

What is it about “Yellowstone,” the hit drama about a Montana ranch family, that has turned the show into a mirror for American politics? And why do so many of us love the law-breaking Duttons, finding heroism in their particular brand of antiheroism, led by the stoic patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his fierce daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

Before the midseason finale of “Yellowstone,” on the Paramount Network, we convened 11 superfans of the show for our latest Times Opinion focus group to understand what (if anything) bound them in how they see America and our society today and why this show spoke to them. While some TV critics have described “Yellowstone” as a red-state show and it isn’t a favorite on the prestige awards circuit, it has become a cultural phenomenon with people across the political spectrum, including liberals who see plenty of blue-state issues at work in the series.

The focus group participants had plenty in common, such as most of them naming Christmas as their favorite holiday, many citing freedom and opportunity as the things they love most about America and saying negativity in politics is the thing they like least. And many of them related to John Dutton’s views about America, nodding along to his quotes, like “You build something worth having, someone’s going to try to take it” and “This is America. We don’t share land here.”

That last quote sparked an exchange in the focus group in which America’s border control issue was just below the surface. Frustrations with cities, land development and privacy were on their minds. They also appreciated the show’s depiction of Native Americans and had their eyes opened to crises on reservations because of the show.

We asked the participants about their heroes and about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. If those parts of the conversation were more downbeat — several struggled at first to name a hero — they embraced the antiheroes of “Yellowstone,” finding a lot of good in the Dutton family. Loyalty, authenticity and emphasis on family were traits and values that mattered the most to them; no one blinked an eye, meanwhile, at all the murders on the show, such as the Duttons’ occasional habit of taking people to “the train station.” (Spoiler alert: It’s not a train they’re meeting.)

With the 2022 midterms behind us, we’re going to continue the Times Opinion focus groups into 2023 and include more discussions about culture and society, along with our usual focus on politics and democracy. Please feel free to email us ideas about topics and groups that you’d like to see us cover in the year ahead.

Patrick Healy and Adrian J. Rivera

Mr. Healy is the deputy Opinion editor. Mr. Rivera is an editorial assistant in Opinion.


Participants

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley


74, Texas, retired, white, independent


Transcript


Moderator, Margie Omero

Fill in the blank for me. “What I love most about America is: blank.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I love religious freedom and diversity.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Opportunities.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Unlimited amount of choice.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

Opportunity and beauty.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

All of our freedoms.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

That’s all that comes to mind when I think of America: freedom.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I’d say “diversity and individuality.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I agree with “freedom.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

The ingenuity of people and how they get through their lives.


Moderator, Margie Omero

For folks who said “freedom,” what kind of freedoms were you thinking about?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Religious freedom, the ability to pick and choose if you want a particular religion. Also, if you look at China and the lockdowns that are happening, we experienced something along those lines but, obviously, nothing nearly as extreme.


Moderator, Margie Omero

OK. Shirley, you also said “freedom.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Well, I think speech is very important and your voting rights. I think we’re one of the few countries that have all that. It’s important. If you don’t like somebody, you can go out and say it.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Yeah, we can say bad stuff about the government, and they don’t come knock on your door and take you away.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Lauren, you said “religious freedom and diversity.” Can you tell me a little bit more about the diversity part?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I have a son-in-law from India, so just the ability for all different walks of people to come together under one country and to get along. Unlike the media would have you believe, we do all get along.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Maddy, you said “opportunities.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

America is the land of opportunity, and I think sometimes we take that for granted. We just don’t know what it’s like in other nations. I do want to acknowledge that there are systems in place that are designed to further oppress marginalized people. But for the most part, there are jobs that you can apply for, courses you can take to keep improving yourself.


Moderator, Margie Omero

I want to ask another fill-in-the-blank. “What I like least about America is: blank.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

The media. I think they blow things out of proportion, for sensationalism.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

The government.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Political infighting.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

People who are struggling, it’s either no support for them or they don’t know where to get the support.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Political division. It’s like, if I’m of a different party, then you won’t even talk to me. We’re all people, you know?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Politics.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

The negativity with politics.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

Misinformation and health care.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Health care, politics, the lack of compromise.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Anger, just an undertone of anger.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I would say the media, the politicians and the coronavirus.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Negativity, infighting, bickering — where is that coming from?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Social media. It’s coming from — social media has been, I think, a huge negative impact on our political atmosphere. And I feel like right, left, far right, far left, moderate — most of us, as someone said, we get along. As Americans, we get along.
And most of us have common goals that we want to try to strive for. It’s just, sometimes we have different approaches.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

I can’t stand when I turn on the TV and a show like “The View” is on. And I am not either side, politically, but I cannot stand one side berating the other side just to berate the other side. It seems to be very left-sided whenever you turn on the TV. The guys at night — the comedians in the evening are always bashing Republicans.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

There’s no comedy anymore. It’s all political crap. It’s not funny. It just gets old. It’s just trashing the other person or whatever. I miss old comedians, where they’d just tell stupid jokes. It doesn’t have to be left or right.


Moderator, Margie Omero

A couple of people mentioned media.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Gone are the days when they reported facts and let us make up our minds. It’s always their spin or their narrative. So you have to start doing a lot of research to figure out what is the truth. And I think they have taken Americans as dummies and they feel they have to tell you what to think.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

They’re all looking for ratings and sensationalism. We get a snowstorm here in Rhode Island of three to four inches, and they say it’s going to paralyze the state. It’s snow. It melts. Just push it to the side of the road. We’ll get by.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

A few minutes ago, we were talking about the freedom to do different things in America.


Have any of you moved to very
different places or parts of the country?


Have any of you moved
to very different places or
parts of the country?


4 people raised their hands.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Bradley, 64, Fla., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Charmaine, 40, Md., Libertarian

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Greg, 63, R.I., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Kathy, 56, Minn., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Lauren, 65, La., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Madeline, 26, Ore., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Michelle, 44, Mo., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Neil, 50, Calif., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Rolando, 35, N.Y., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Roxanne, 61, Ga., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Shirley, 74, Texas, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

I grew up in a very small country town in Central California — 5,000 people, ranches. These were all my friends — more conservative, Republicans. And then I went to a liberal-arts, hippie, pot-smoking college town in Claremont — very different. When I went to college down in L.A., in a big city, big urban area, I was farm boy. Everyone called me farm boy. I live in L.A. now. As I get older, I’m going to be moving back closer to a town I grew up in at some point.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Like Neil, has anyone gone the direction of having lived in a big city but you want to trade it in for more of a rural or just far-outside-the-city experience?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

I grew up in Fort Lauderdale, right on the beach. And it got bigger and bigger and bigger. I lived there for 35 years. Crime went wild. I moved to Central Florida, met my wife. And that was real small, and then it got too crowded. So now I’m in the Panhandle. They’re pushing me out of my state. I just want quiet, but everybody wants more stuff. I’m not a big-city boy.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Yep, we were in a relatively heavily populated suburb just outside of Atlanta for 28 years. Raised our girls. Three years ago, we moved outside of that area. So we’re now on four and a half acres and kind of in the middle of horse country. So the biggest reason was just a little more privacy, less traffic, less people, a little quiet and security and peace.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

The city that I grew up in was probably 125,000, which is not very big by any standards, for those of you in New York City. But now I live in a very rural area. We have five acres of land. I would have to walk quite a bit to go visit the nearest neighbor. So I like that.


Do you feel like a stranger
in your own country?


Do you feel like a
stranger in your own
country?


1 person raised their hand.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Bradley, 64, Fla., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Charmaine, 40, Md., Libertarian

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Greg, 63, R.I., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Kathy, 56, Minn., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Lauren, 65, La., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Madeline, 26, Ore., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Michelle, 44, Mo., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Neil, 50, Calif., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Rolando, 35, N.Y., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Roxanne, 61, Ga., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Shirley, 74, Texas, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

I’ve had that feeling for a while. I’m almost nostalgic for that time where religion, your sex and politics were more private. It just seems like the more divisive it gets, it isn’t the America that I’ve grown to love and grown up in and what I believe our ideals represent. This isn’t what democracy — these aren’t the constitutional ideals that our country was built on. It’s good to have conversation and disagreement, but it needs to be productive, and I feel like the last six years, 10 years, 15 — it’s becoming less and less productive. So I feel like a stranger in that sense.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Roxanne, you were nodding a little bit. How do you see that statement, that question?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I agree with Neil in that it’s not the country that it used to be, that you felt so proud of. I mean, there’s times where it’s almost an embarrassment. You kind of feel embarrassed for the country, with some of the things that are going on. But there’s nowhere else that I would want to live, for sure.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

What kinds of things are embarrassing?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Our elections — why is it that we used to be able to determine the winner of a presidential election that night, but now, we potentially could be weeks before making that determination? For other countries to look and go, “America can’t even elect a president anymore.” What’s going on there?


Moderator, Margie Omero

So we’re going to shift gears a little bit. Name for me someone in American life who is your hero. So this person could be living, dead, political, historical, cultural, business figure. It could be someone famous that we all know, someone not famous that we don’t know.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

Stephen Covey.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Oh, gosh. Can we come back to me?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Barack Obama.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I’m drawing a blank at the moment.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Oh, that’s a toughie. I need a second.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Barack Obama.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Come back to me.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

It’s a tough one for me. Maybe Melinda Gates?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Franklin Roosevelt.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

My grandmother.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Da Vinci.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Condoleezza Rice.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Clarence Hester.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Jonas Salk.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Keanu Reeves.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Keanu Reeves?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Yeah.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Why Keanu Reeves?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Many actors and famous people aren’t nice. But every time you read about him, he’s a nice guy to everybody.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Let’s talk about the show “Yellowstone.” Now, when we recruited this group, we asked you if you were regular watchers of the show, and everyone here said yes. If we ask a question that sounds like we’ve never watched the show, it’s because we’re trying to make sure that the question is clear to people reading about this who might not have seen the show. In one sentence, what do you like the most about “Yellowstone”?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Beth.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Authenticity.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

The location.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I like that they are a family that don’t take no stuff.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Everything: cinematography, writing and acting.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

I think the mission that that family is on


Moderator, Margie Omero

What kind of mission are they on?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

They’re trying to save Montana, trying to save the farm life, trying to save the rural lands that have been in their families for generations, against the corporate mega-empires that just want to tear everything down.


Moderator, Margie Omero

What’s unique about the show? How is it different from other shows that you’ve watched in the last few years?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

I think it brings back the cowboy mind-set.


Moderator, Margie Omero

What’s the cowboy mind-set?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

The ranch, the family dynamics.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

It’s like a reiteration of the western. And not glossing over the Native, Indigenous cultures. That’s what I love about the show — it incorporates those cultures and seems to be authentic in trying to bring that to the forefront of the discourse.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

It brings me back to, maybe, a simpler time in life. There’s not a lot of technology in the show. The parts that I like the most are what seems to be very authentic cowboying.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

It’s kind of like a Western Mafia. They take you to the train station, and that’s the end of that. So it’s different. It’s very good.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Do you like that similarity to a Mafia show?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

It’s entertainment. I enjoy it.


Moderator, Margie Omero

What do people think of what Neil said, about the portrayal of Native Americans and tribal interests?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

It’s really interesting. And I appreciate them bringing the Native American stories to, maybe, an audience that would have not otherwise explored them.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I don’t think they had a choice not to bring in the Indians, because it actually goes hand in hand. This was the way the old West was founded — the bad things that happened to the Indians through the hands of our government. You know, I feel empathy for them, for the things that they’ve had to go through, how strong they are and their spiritual beliefs, how they treat their families, how they stay together and support one another.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Do you see the Dutton family as a symbol of what’s good about America? Is that what you think of when you think of the family? Or what’s not good?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

They’re a little rough, but yeah, I see them as good, for some reason. Because I like that John wants to keep his land. He’s fighting for what he truly believes in and believes that he can keep it if he tries hard enough. And his ancestors lived in that land. But then it brings in the Native Americans, and I think what we talked about before — showing it in a pretty realistic way, what they’re going through, what they went through before. We haven’t seen that for a long time.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I had a personal struggle with this, because I want to see the good in them, because of the way that they treat their employees and they’re loyal. But then they take people to the train station and — you know. That’s the personal struggle. I’m not sure that their bad doesn’t outweigh the good.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I see them as being good. I just see them as a family that, if someone comes up against them, then you kind of see the bad side.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

I think Beth is bad. She’s got some — she’s got some issues.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

But I like that.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

I think the Dutton family is like every family, in the sense that — I mean, everybody, like, we’re all part good, and we’re all part bad, right? So we look at the end of our life and the arc of it. Did we do more good, or did we do more bad? And I love Dexter, too. So I think of Dexter. This is making me think of Dexter. Was he a good guy or a bad guy?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Yeah, but he was a good guy, too.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Yeah, I don’t believe in murder, but he was killing bad guys. And do the people the Duttons kill — maybe they deserve it a little bit? And it’s art. If this was my next-door neighbor, I probably wouldn’t like them.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Right, right. I agree with that.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Has anybody watched the show and then thought differently or looked up an issue that came up in the show?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

I looked up an issue in the past couple episodes — they have been about the wolves, and the wolves were eating the beef stock, and then they’ve been protected with these GPS collars, because they don’t really want to save the wolves. They’re trying to undo nature. It gets in the way of people trying to survive and make a living. It’s like, it’s just counterproductive that we’ve gone too far. And the wolves are wolves. You know, let them do their thing.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

A few seasons ago, women and girls were going missing on tribal lands. You don’t really hear a lot about that. And I did some research on how they just don’t have the resources. They go missing, and that’s it. And it’s a real thing. It happens every day.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I would agree with Neil — what he just said about the missing girls. I think that’s not just to the Indigenous Indian, but I think it’s a real problem. And so they’re able to use that particular situation to bring some light to it. But I think it’s nationwide. I think we have missing people and children and girls all the time.


Moderator, Margie Omero

OK, now I want to talk a little bit about the women in the show. What do you think of Beth? How would you say she’s portrayed?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

She’s portrayed as someone who doesn’t take no stuff, and she will not let you mess with her family.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Anybody say that they dislike something about her, or do most people find her — like, they enjoy her as a character?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

She’s sexy.


Moderator, Margie Omero

She’s sexy?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Oh, yeah. She’s sexy.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

She had nice boots last night, too.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Oh, yeah?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

She’s like a train wreck. Like, I have traffic on the 10, here on the 405 in L.A. Like, I’m not supposed to look at that wreck, because it’s going to slow traffic down, but you still look at it. That’s kind of like what she is. It’s entertaining, but I feel like she’s way too harsh on Jamie, though.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Do you feel like she’s a feminist? Is that how you would describe her?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

I don’t know if I would necessarily describe her as a feminist, but I would definitely describe her as a strong woman.


Moderator, Margie Omero

What’s the difference?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

I guess I see her as a leader in mostly male-dominated spaces, like, for example, the business and the corporate world. But she’s not necessarily advocating for a lot of typical feminism ideals, if that makes sense.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Exactly. Yeah.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

She’s a little too out of control. I think that she has this streak that just gets going, and it’s like a freight train you can’t stop.


Moderator, Margie Omero

OK. What about Monica? What do people think about Monica’s character?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Smart. Persevering.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Well, she’s definitely meek, in comparison to Beth. She’s going to protect her family. She has her family values. But because she is Indigenous, I think she doesn’t feel like she can speak out.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

I was going to say, she’s very pensive and just thoughtful before she makes decisions and speaks. And I think, also, she makes it clear that her Indigenous people are something that she doesn’t want to be forgotten about.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Roxanne, what do you think? Do you think of Monica as a feminist?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

No, I think she’s very meek, but I also get the sense that she’s not comfortable in her current situation. It’s almost that she would much rather be on the reservation and living more of her true culture, as opposed to what she’s living now.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

So I want to actually read some quotes from characters over the seasons and get your thoughts about their worldviews. The first one is from Season 1, and it was from Dan Jenkins, the real estate developer and outsider who’s trying to build the subdivision by the Dutton ranch. And he was talking about cities. And he said, “Cities are the sunsets of civilization, monuments to an exhausted landscape.” I’m curious what you think about that quote, how much you agree or disagree with that.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

It definitely echoes that theme of opportunity that I was talking about earlier — undeveloped space.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

It’s very indicative of the decisions that we made in the move from Atlanta — security, privacy, a little bit slower way of life. But you know, I have a daughter that lives inside Atlanta. It’s all about whether you really enjoy the hustle and bustle of city life or you want the quiet, a little bit slower pace of a rural life.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Brad, what about you? You’ve lived in some cities in Florida, and now you’re in the Panhandle.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

We’re taking a lot of natural beauty and resources and building great big cities. And they’re all the same. They’re all concrete. There’s not much difference from city to city if you were to go walk around. It’s sprawling.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

I’m going to read another quote. This one was from John Dutton, Kevin Costner’s character. He said at one point, “It’s the one constant in life: You build something worth having, someone’s going to try to take it.” Is that relatable to any of you?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

It’s human nature, I think. People just want the easy way.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

I think so, too. I think it’s a natural instinct of people — like insatiable needs, like always wanting more than what you have, more than what your neighbor has. Like jealousy or greed.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Not wanting to work for something of your own but trying to take something from someone else — I think that’s kind of where he’s leaning to. It seems like it’s happening all over now. People on the news — there’s people carjacking people and things like that. I know that’s not what John Dutton was referring to, but people are working hard for what they have, and then others are trying to take it from them instead of working for those things themselves.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

You know, it can happen with state governments.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Anything. Yeah.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Yeah, I feel like those two quotes encapsulate the whole show, really. It’s like cities or sunsets — John’s trying to keep Montana beautiful, and everybody wants that. But they’re coming in to build cities in that beauty, and then it’s no longer beautiful. So I see those two really intertwined. That’s almost the whole show to me.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Here’s another quote from John. This is when some of the tourists were trying to get on his land to take photos. He said to them, “This is America. We don’t share land here.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I’m going to agree with him. We don’t share. What I worked for, I’m not going to share it with you.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

There’s a good saying: Fences make good neighbors.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Kathy, do you think that’s a positive or a negative thing to say about America — “We don’t share land here”?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

I see it as negative. If people want to step on his land or walk on it or see it and experience it themselves, he shouldn’t keep them from that. It’s not his right. He didn’t make the land. Yes, he inherited it, but I think other people have the right to enjoy it as well.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Kathy, I’m going to say that I think sharing is one thing and everybody should be able to enjoy it, but there are boundaries. And when you cross those boundaries, then you’ve opened up another set of problems. I wouldn’t just help myself to your backyard because it’s beautiful, you know? I mean, there’s boundaries that you have to have. I think the sharing — they could have looked at it from the other side of the fence? If it belongs to me and you’re not supposed to get on that, then you need to respect that.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

I’m going to do one last quote and ask for a show of hands on this if you agree with this statement. It’s one from Lloyd, the older ranch hand. He said, “You’re either born a willow or you’re born an oak. That’s all there is to it.”


Who agrees with that line, ‘You’re
either born a willow or you’re born
an oak. That’s all there is to it’?


Who agrees with that
line, ‘You’re either born
a willow or you’re
born an oak. That’s all
there is to it’?


4 people raised their hands.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Bradley, 64, Fla., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Charmaine, 40, Md., Libertarian

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Greg, 63, R.I., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Kathy, 56, Minn., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Lauren, 65, La., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Madeline, 26, Ore., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Michelle, 44, Mo., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Neil, 50, Calif., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Rolando, 35, N.Y., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Roxanne, 61, Ga., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Shirley, 74, Texas, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I think you’re born with a personality. It kind of gets molded as you grow, but you’re born with it. And I think you’re either a follower or a leader. And I believe that that’s probably what he’s referring to.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

I appreciate the hardwood-softwood comparison. I do think, to an extent, you pull yourself up by your bootstraps, as people love to say. And you can pursue every opportunity. But there are, again, systems in place where you may not be able to grow past a certain point. And that’s not in your control. That’s due to circumstances out of your control.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

I want to ask one other question on “Yellowstone.” Some people have called “Yellowstone” a red-state show, like a show that really appeals to conservative Americans and conservative audiences. And I’m just curious what you think of that description.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

I never thought of it as a red-state show, but I guess it is. I just think of it as a way of life in the country.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

I don’t watch it and think, “It’s one-sided.” I just think, “This is life.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

They’re a little bad with their politics. I’m not that bad. But I just watched it as entertainment. I try to get away from all that stuff for a while, and I just watch the show.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Is it kind of like escapism?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Yep, yep. That’s entertainment.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Yep. Kathy, what about you?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

It bothers me that they try and put a label on it and veer people to one side or another. That’s what’s happening so much in America now — is people are saying it’s right or left. And then I’m concerned that people on the left aren’t going to watch it because people are saying it’s — just, it shouldn’t be labeled.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Yeah, I’ve never seen it as a red state or blue state. My wife and I are liberal. We live in California. We’re blue state. We love it. It’s set in rural America, but it’s dealing with a lot of blue-state issues.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Yup. Charmaine, what do you think?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I just watch it for entertainment. I don’t see it as being a red state show. I don’t agree with that. I love the show.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Let’s talk about American political leaders for a moment. What one word or phrase would you use to describe Donald Trump?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Embarrassing.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Full of himself.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

Kind of gruff.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

A liar.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Businessman.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Too big of an ego.


Moderator, Margie Omero

What one word or phrase would you use to describe Joe Biden?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

Laid-back.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

Grandfatherly.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

“Old” comes to mind first.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Virtuous.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Unfit.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Honest.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

A career politician.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Trump, as we know, has said he’s going to run for president again, and we think President Biden is going to run as well. How many of you would say you would vote for Trump if he was the Republican nominee in 2024 for president? [Two participants raise a hand.]
And how many would vote for Biden if he was the Democratic nominee in 2024? [Five participants raise a hand.]

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

Those are our only two choices, for now, at least.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Does anyone have a different Republican they’d like to see run and get the nomination?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Ron DeSantis.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I agree. Ron DeSantis.


If you could live in the world of
‘Yellowstone,’ would you want to?


If you could live in
the world of ‘Yellowstone,’
would you want to?


6 people raised their hands.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Bradley, 64, Fla., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Charmaine, 40, Md., Libertarian

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Greg, 63, R.I., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Kathy, 56, Minn., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Lauren, 65, La., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Madeline, 26, Ore., independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Michelle, 44, Mo., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Neil, 50, Calif., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Rolando, 35, N.Y., Democrat

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Roxanne, 61, Ga., Republican

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a



Shirley, 74, Texas, independent

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

So I didn’t get to answer this question before, but I was one who moved. I actually moved to the Big Island of Hawaii for about five or six years. And it reminds me of that, just all these wide-open spaces where there’s nothing. And it brings me back to that slow-paced lifestyle — where here, I think, life is go, go, money, money, cash, cash. It’s just so much slower and a time to appreciate the beauty around you.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Kathy, tell me why you would want to live in the world of “Yellowstone.”

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

I love mountains. I love open spaces and riding horses and the beauty of Montana.


Moderator, Margie Omero

So I get that it looks beautiful, but would you want to live in the world of the show?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

I would love to live on a ranch.


Moderator, Margie Omero

And which character do you think you’d want to be friends with if you were living in the world of “Yellowstone” the show?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Kayce.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

Rip. Doesn’t say much, just acts.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

Uh-huh. Beth and Rip.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

I wouldn’t mind hanging out with some of the barrel racers, too. They seem like fun.


Moderator, Margie Omero

Roxanne, you didn’t raise your hand. You wouldn’t want to live in the world of “Yellowstone”?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

Well, I could be on a farm immediately, but I don’t think that I would want to live with all of the turmoil that they go through.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Without the turmoil, yes, I’d love it.


Moderator, Margie Omero

OK. Yeah. It’s a lot of murders, right? Neil, how about you?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

No. Being a bartender at the club they always go to, it’d be cool — to be around it and just know what’s going on. But not be a part of it.


Moderator, Margie Omero

OK. Patrick has our last question, back in reality.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Thinking about real life, what are you most proud of in life? What’s given you your biggest sense of accomplishment?

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Greg,


63, Rhode Island, white, director of procurement, Democrat

I’m on a short track to retirement, hopefully. So I see where I’ve come from, where I’ve gone, and I would have never picked the path that I would be in, professionally, but I’ve done well on it and worked hard for it. Looking back at myself when I was 14, pumping gas, I never knew I’d be here where I am today.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Bradley,


64, Florida, white, retired, Republican

I’ve been pretty blessed to be here, at the age I’m at, with all the stuff I went through. And I haven’t really done anything outstanding, so just happy to be here.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Madeline,


26, Oregon, white, online support, independent

Putting myself through college.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Shirley,


74, Texas, retired, white, independent

Raising two wonderful children.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Roxanne,


61, Georgia, retired, white, Republican

I have to say the same thing — raising successful children and reaping the rewards of hard work for my husband and myself and being able to retire in our 50s.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Rolando,


35, New York, Latino, I.T. professional, Democrat

Just living.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Lauren,


65, Louisiana, white, safety manager, Republican

My children and training wild mustangs.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Michelle,


44, Missouri, white, hotel sales manager, Republican

What I’m most proud of is just knowing that I have been, throughout my whole life, just consistently sincere to the people who matter the most to me, with my friends and family.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Charmaine,


40, Maryland, Black, student, Libertarian

I’d say I’m most proud of the foundation of hard work that I laid for my children. I mean, they watched me hold down a full-time job, raise two children and go back to school to get my master’s degree. And so that made them want to better themselves, too. My daughter, she went to college, and she’s like, “If my mom could get all A’s, I can do it, too.” And when I struggled to go back to school to get a master’s, it was hard work, but I did graduate with all A’s and B’s.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Neil,


50, California, white, delivery driver, Democrat

My life hasn’t been really bad, but it’s been worse than a lot of my friends or people I’ve been around. And just going through life being able to maintain my sense of humor and seeing the good in people, trying to see the good in even a John Dutton or just good in people in general, that’s what I’m most proud of.


Moderator, Patrick Healy

Thank you, Neil. And Kathy, last word just for you.

Opinion | These 11 ‘Yellowstone’ Superfans Don’t See It as a


Kathy,


56, Minnesota, white, social worker, independent

Putting myself through college and getting my master’s degree and having two wonderful kids.




Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.