OPM and Servier launch “FederAidd”, an international virtual

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, and Servier, an international pharmaceutical company, announce the creation of FederAidd (Federation for Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery), an international open innovation virtual campus whose objective is to make the drug discovery process (or Drug Discovery “DD”) more reliable and faster thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

OPM and Servier are founding members of FederAidd and announce the launch of this new collaborative space with InterSystems France that is the first member of the campus. Editor of innovative technologies, InterSystems is a leading player in healthcare data management whose mission is to support organizations in their digital transformation.

Philippe Genne, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine said: “The arrival of new disruptive technologies in the hands of men of arts always gives rise to a phase of mutual observation and misunderstanding until everyone finds their definitive bearings. The potential of AI in the field of Drug Discovery is immense, as research programs generate data flows that are often the result of multidisciplinary skills, and their overall analysis is complexified by the quality and heterogeneity of the data. FederAidd’s goal is to enable the realization of Drug Discovery projects with the objective of discovering new active drugs in pathologies without therapeutic solutions, in contact with the best experts and the latest developments in AI. AI is a constantly evolving technology, and proximity and exchange are essential within a private and public network collaborating on projects. This campus must allow to answer these issues of knowledge and discovery.”

The main objective of FederAidd is to develop among its members AI projects that are applied to the discovery of innovative drugs responding to unmet medical needs. Some FederAidd members will have Drug Discovery expertise, and their projects can be accelerated and enhanced through the use of AI. On the other hand, other FederAidd members will have expertise and know-how in AI and will contribute to improve and accelerate Drug Discovery projects.

FederAidd also provides a collective intelligence corpus, based on a collaborative platform, which enables the pooling of tools and knowledge shared by the partners within the virtual campus.

FederAidd thus offers its members a space for experimentation, training, and reflection and promotes exchanges and value creation within drug discovery or entrepreneurship projects.

Olivier Nosjean, Director of Open Innovation and Scientific Affairs at Servier, comments: “We are very pleased to launch FederAidd with our long-time partner OPM. This virtual open innovation campus aims to bring together different players in the healthcare ecosystem from all over the world, such as academic groups, biotechs, startup or pharmaceutical groups, in order to stimulate the discovery of new treatments, and to accelerate therapeutic innovation through artificial intelligence.”

In addition, a Call for Expression of Interest (CEI) will be launched in 2023, in collaboration with Medicen, the health competitiveness cluster of the Île-de-France region, and Montreal International (Canada), to identify new partnerships for innovative projects in France and abroad that can benefit from FederAidd’s support. Medicen, Montreal International and the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region support FederAidd, which responds to needs observed within their ecosystems.

Launched between Dijon and Paris-Saclay, France, and in Montreal, Canada, the campus will host members and health actors from around the world.

A webinar will be held in the first quarter of 2023 to share all the information on how FederAidd works and how to join the international virtual campus. A dedicated communication will be made on the social networks of the founding members during January.

About FederAidd

The association law 1901 for Artificial Intelligence applied to the drug discovery process or FederAidd (Federation for Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery) aims to bring together AI and Drug Discovery players and their partners around scientific, technical and regulatory expertise to increase the efficiency and speed of drug development programs. The association’s ambition is to generate collaborative projects, to facilitate alignment, sharing and cooperation between the different players by creating trustworthy links based on knowledge sharing and sustainable interactions between stakeholders.

About Servier

Founded to serve health, Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation, which aspires to have a significant societal impact for patients and for a sustainable world. Its unique governance model enables it to fully serve its vocation with a long-term vision: to be committed to therapeutic progress for the benefit of patients. The 21,800 employees who make up the Group are committed to this common vocation, which is a source of inspiration every day.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a renowned and innovative player in oncology by targeting difficult-to-treat cancers. Therefore, the Group devotes more than 50% of its R&D budget to the development of targeted and innovative oncology therapies.

Neurosciences and immuno-inflammatory diseases represent a future growth driver. In these fields, Servier is focusing on a limited number of specific pathologies in which a precise characterization of patients allows us to offer a targeted therapeutic response, thanks to precision medicine.

To promote access to quality healthcare for all at a lower cost, the Group also offers a range of generic medicines covering most pathologies, based on strong brands in France, Eastern Europe, Brazil and Nigeria.

In all these areas, the Group integrates the voice of the patient at every stage of the drug life cycle.

Headquartered in France, Servier has a strong geographic presence in more than 150 countries and achieved sales of €4.7 billion in 2021.

More information on the Group’s new website: servier.com



About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign’s Biotech business incorporating AI, is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in precision medicine. Its mission is to provide patients with effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM’s innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix® for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From this technology, it has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology are expected to enter the clinical phase in 2022, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson’s disease and ODS 101 with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its Oncosniper technology. In addition, it is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two early partnership projects with TiumBIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and SEngine in oncology. We have a strong portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix® and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM’s mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: oncodesign.com

