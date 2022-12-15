Orlando News for Dec. 15: Orlando’s Holiday Happenings, Bowl Game

Today’s travel tip sheet includes information on Orlando’s festive holiday happenings, incredible Bowl game lineup and a spotlight on must-try MICHELIN restaurants.

In this Issue:

Celebrate the Holidays in Orlando

‘Tis the season to be jolly… in Orlando! From joyous theme park events to festive gourmet dining and much more, the destination offers plenty of “unbelievably real” ways to celebrate the holiday season.

Discover unique holiday festivals and events, including Night of a Million Lights at Island H2O Live! at Margaritaville Resort Orlando (through Jan. 1, 2023); Christmas Nights in Lights at Dezerland Park in the International Drive Entertainment District (through Jan. 3, 2023); the 70th Annual Winter Park Christmas Parade (through Jan. 3, 2023); and the Oh, What Fun!® Holiday Festival in Lake Nona (through Dec. 24).

Snap a photo with the jolly old man himself – Santa – at the theme parks and special events throughout the destination, including the Winter Park Christmas Parade , the Santa Workshop Experience at ICON Park® , and Santa Photos at The Mall at Millenia .

Dazzle in some incredible festive performances at arts venues around the destination, including Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando’s Parramore District (Dec. 17); and A Christmas Carol at Orlando Shakes in Loch Haven Cultural Park (through Dec. 24).

Join in on all the festive happenings at Orlando’s theme parks, including EPCOT® International Festival of the Holidays (through Dec. 30); Holidays at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort (through Dec. 31), Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort (through Jan. 1, 2023); and SeaWorld® Orlando’s Christmas Celebration (select dates through Jan. 3, 2023).

Additional information on Orlando holiday festivities can be found here.



The Bowl Games are Coming to Town

The holiday season is also a great time to catch high-profile NCAA football games, including key bowl competitions, at Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando’s Parramore District. Upcoming games include the Cure Bowl (Dec. 16) where the Troy Trojans will play against the USTA Roadrunners; the Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29) where the Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners; and the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2, 2023) where the LSU Tigers will take the field against the Purdue Boilermakers.

A full lineup of Orlando’s upcoming bowl games can be found here.



Must-Try MICHELIN Restaurants in Orlando

This year, Florida got its first MICHELIN Guide visit with four restaurants awarded one MICHELIN Star, seven received the Bib Gourmand, and 22 recommended, for 33 total honorees.

Wowing inspectors across five key categories – Quality, Mastery, Personality, Value and Consistency – restaurants like the prestigious Capa Steakhouse & Bar and the Winter Park classic staple Prato serve up some of the most noteworthy dishes in Central Florida.

Instagram influencer and guest blogger Christina Petsos savored dishes at eight of Orlando’s MICHELIN Guide restaurants. Check out her experience.



What’s New in Orlando this Month?

Stay up to date on Orlando’s most recent announcements and openings – from accommodations and attractions to restaurants and events – available here.

Did You Know?

Orlando ranked 5th in Travel & Leisure’s 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA. During the 2022 holiday season, visitors and locals can deck the halls in all eight of Orlando’s theme parks and enjoy festive celebrations beyond the parks, including luminous light shows featuring millions of lights, the longest running holiday parade in Central Florida, and various holiday concerts and stage productions in Orlando’s state-of-the-art performance venues.