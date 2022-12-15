Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins 2022

If you’re feeling the chill, the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins can bring some much-needed holiday cheer – especially if you’re a Brigitte main. Seasonal events offer the opportunity to delve into new game modes outside the usual quick play and competitive scenes, but the new skins up for grabs are what really capture the spirit of the season.

After the disappointment of the Overwatch 2 Halloween event‘s premium skins, players now have the opportunity to earn the Ice Queen Brigitte epic skin without spending any currency whatsoever. Of course, there are a number of festive bundles available in the FPS game that are scheduled to rotate for the event’s duration, too. Here’s the lowdown on the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins.

All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins

There are three new Winter Wonderland skins making their debut this holiday season. Alongside Ice Queen Brigitte, we also have the Gingerbread Bastion and Ice Angel Echo legendary skins, though both of these will only appear on a rotational basis in the shop.

The Ice Queen Brigitte epic skin can be unlocked by completing the ‘Season’s Greetings’ challenge from the Winter Wonderland event, which tasks you with completing six of the other eight Winter Wonderland challenges that are running as part of the event. The relevant Winter Wonderland challenges are as follows:

Warmhearted: Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination.

Thaw 15 allies in Freezethaw Elimination. Caught A Cold: Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch.

Catch six snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch. Abominable: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as a Yeti. Block of Ice: Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch or Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

Block eight snowballs with Cryo-Freeze or Ice Wall in Snowball Deathmatch or Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Unthawed: Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination.

Win a game in Freezethaw Elimination. Snowstorm: Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch.

Win a game in Snowball Deathmatch. Monster Hunter: Win a game in Yeti Hunter as Mei.

Win a game in Yeti Hunter as Mei. Time for Cocoa: Win a game in Mei’s Snowball Offensive.

Once you’ve completed six Winter Wonderland challenges, the Ice Queen Brigitte epic skin will be available to equip via the hero gallery.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skin bundles

Long-time fans of Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins should continue to diligently save up their coins, since the vast majority remain unavailable to unlock for the time being. Like the other seasonal event skins, there are no unlock conditions attached to them in the hero gallery – only a caveat that they are ‘sometimes available in the shop’.

Currently, there are three Winter Wonderland skin bundles available to purchase through the shop: the Rudulph, Toybot, and Yeti bundles. As you might expect, these bundles include the Rudolph Roadhog epic skin, the Toybot Zenyatta legendary skin, and the Yeti Winston and Yeti Hunter Mei legendary skins respectively. These skins are also accompanied by a variety of emotes, sprays, and victory poses, depending on the bundle.

The shop resets on a weekly basis, so it’s likely that these three bundles will be replaced by other Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins on December 20 and 27, and then for a final time on January 3, 2023 – a day before the event ends. While we’re willing to bet Gingerbread Bastion and Ice Angel Echo will make an appearance, it’s impossible to know exactly which skins will be up for grabs, so keep an eye out for your favourite Overwatch 2 characters appearing in the ‘featured’ section in their festive duds.

That’s everything we’ve got for the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland skins. If you’re looking to bulk out your cosmetics collection, there are also a number of new skins available in the Overwatch 2 battle pass, which only recently refreshed as part of Overwatch 2 season 2. It also includes the latest hero, a tempo tank that’s sure to shake up the Overwatch 2 tier list and meta – just check out our Overwatch 2 Ramattra abilities guide if you’d like to learn more about the latest hero to join one of the best free PC games currently available to play.