Paul McCartney ‘Tried Too Hard’ to Be a Good Actor, According to

Paul McCartney and the rest of The Beatles starred in A Hard Day’s Night in 1964. It was their first experience acting on film, and they enjoyed the experience. McCartney didn’t believe any of them were good actors, but director Richard Lester didn’t entirely agree. He thought George Harrison was good, but McCartney couldn’t pull it off.

Paul McCartney | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Paul McCartney did not think he was a good actor in ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

McCartney said he enjoyed himself while making A Hard Day’s Night, but he didn’t think he or any of his bandmates were particularly good at acting.

“The first film we ever made, and we’re having a good time,” said McCartney, per the book George Harrison on George Harrison. “We’re not very good actors, but we’re trying hard. That’s the most important thing, really — having a try, isn’t it?”

He said that he didn’t put much of an effort into memorizing his lines, though. He believed this added something to his performance.

“Well, actually, George, I’m a bit lazy about that,” said McCartney. “I normally learn them about 10 minutes before we do the scene, actually. I feel it gives an air of impromptu-ity.”

The director said Paul McCartney tried too hard to be considered a good actor

In a discussion for The Guardian with director Steven Soderbergh, Lester discussed what he thought of The Beatles as actors. Soderbergh thought Harrison was the best actor, and Lester agreed. He described Ringo Starr as charismatic, though not as good as Harrison. Lennon and McCartney weren’t able to act as well, but Lennon’s problem was that he didn’t care. McCartney, Lester said, cared too much.

“I don’t think that there’s any question [about Harrison’s talent] either, but I’m sure if you went around and asked people who saw the films that they would feel that necessarily,” Lester said. “Ringo, because his was the showy part, he was always the odd one out, so he was given characteristics that were more sympathetic. John, I don’t think was interested and didn’t bother. Paul was too interested and tried too hard and George was always the one that was forgotten. So he just did it and got on with it.”

The former Beatle later starred in ‘Give My Regards to Broad Street’

After The Beatles broke up, McCartney appeared on movie screens again in 1984 in Give My Regards to Broad Street. He wrote and starred in the film, playing a rock star attempting to locate his master tapes. He also performed old and new music in the movie.

The film was not a critical or financial success, but McCartney has continued to act throughout his career. He has appeared in a number of roles, both animated and live-action, often portraying himself.