Paul O’Grady gets ‘kiss’ from Camilla despite Meghan’s affection

Harry suggested Meghan’s popularity with the public had an impact on senior figures and seemingly suggested she was “stealing the limelight”.

He said: “The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting, a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this… That upsets people. It shifts the balance.”

While images of Kate, Princess of Wales, and King Charles carrying out royal engagements flashed on the screen, Harry continued: “Because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers.”

While Prince Harry didn’t mention Prince William by name, he appears to be referring to his elder brother when mentioning the person who was “born to do this”.