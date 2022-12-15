Pay hikes for families who host Ukrainian refugees





Hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme will get £500 a month, up from £350, after their first 12 months of sponsorship, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Councils will be given money to help prevent homelessness among arrivals and to acquire more homes for people fleeing conflict. But the sum local authorities receive for each Ukrainian refugee who arrives in their area under the scheme will be reduced “in light of wider pressures on the public finances”, DLUHC said. Government figures show that some 107,100 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK under the scheme.

Secretary of State Michael Gove said: “We owe special thanks to the tens of thousands of families across the UK who opened their homes and their hearts to Ukrainians.” Housing and homelessness minister Felicity Buchan said: “The crisis in Ukraine continues. “I urge anyone who is able to come forward and volunteer as a sponsor.”