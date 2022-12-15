Pensioners ‘in limbo’ as Bank of England hikes interest rate to

Today, the central bank announced it is to hike interest rates to 3.5 percent. The decision has been made in the hopes of calming raging inflation, which remains at staggering highs.

A statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said: “At its meeting ending on December 14, 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 3.5 percent.

“Two members preferred to maintain Bank Rate at three percent, and one member preferred to increase Bank Rate by 0.75 percentage points, to 3.75 percent.”

Understandably, savers are likely to be buoyed by the news of interest rate hikes.

Many will hope the rise will be passed down to high street providers, and thus boost their own savings potential.

READ MORE: Jeremy Hunt may ‘come for pensions next’