People could be fined £2,500 for standing next to their car





It is now the season of people going to work events, Christmas parties and New Years’ celebrations all within a matter of weeks. However, If a person has consumed more than the legal alcohol limit, they shouldn’t go anywhere near their car as they could be charged with drunk driving.

This could result in up to three months imprisonment, up to £2,500 in fines and a possible driving ban. Under English law, it is entirely possible to be charged with drunk driving without having been behind the wheel. If it can be proven that you were intending to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, then you could be charged with drunk driving. Indicators of this include standing next to the vehicle, being inside the vehicle but not in the driving seat and having the keys in the ignition. READ MORE: POLL – Do you support smart motorways?

Another major indicator is having a reason to drive. This could include needing to be at work or having a booked appointment, which provides a clear motivation for them to get behind the wheel despite being over the alcohol limit, can be seen as evidence of their intentions. If a person drives or attempts to drive under the influence of alcohol, this raises the punishment to six months imprisonment, unlimited fines, and a driving ban of at least one year. Almost one in four Britons could unknowingly break the law by drinking a glass of champagne and then driving. Vanarama also surveyed 1,000 Brits on their drink-driving knowledge, revealing that almost a quarter of motorists wrongly believe that a glass of champagne with food would have no effect on their ability to drive.

Against the UK driving population (36 million), that means just over 10 million drivers could break the law this year, should they drive straight away. The survey also showed that 28.8 percent of UK motorists are unaware that driving after two small glasses of wine is illegal. This is because it takes your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) beyond England, Wales, and Northern Ireland limit of 0.08 percent, or 80mg of alcohol for every 100ml of blood. In Scotland, that limit is even lower at 0.05 percent and 50mg of alcohol. Drivers should wait five hours to drive after drinking a large glass of wine, four hours after a sex on the beach cocktail, three and a half hours after a pint of lager and two and a half hours after a standard glass of champagne. READ MORE: Classic car investments set to rise as drivers look to grow collection

More than 3,400 drivers were caught drink-driving in England, Wales and Northern Ireland last December. This averages at 100 offences per day. The data found that more than 37,000 offences were recorded across the regions last year. Around nine percent of these offences were recorded during the month of December alone. With party season in full swing, and the final weekend of celebrations ahead, motorists are being urged to be cautious on the roads, especially the morning after.

Confused.com asked UK police forces how many motorists were arrested for drink-driving offences between 2020 and 2022 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. According to the data, Greater London, Northern Ireland, and Avon and Somerset were some of the worst offending regions of the UK last December. With December notoriously linked with boozy festivities, experts is reminding drivers to consider the dangers of drink-driving this winter. That’s because alcohol can stay in your system for hours after drinking, so some drivers might still be over the limit the day after their celebrations. According to further research, almost one in five UK drivers have been caught drink-driving in the past, with more than a third (36 percent) claiming it happened the morning after drinking.