Pet of the Week: Coco

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) – You just might be able to find a new furry friend in our Pet of the Week.

Cynthia Gutierrez with the Laredo Animal Protective Society told us all about Coco. He’s a male mixed breed and is 6 months old.

On Friday, December 16th, there will be an adoption event and donation drive from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be happening at Lowe’s Home Improvement.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, another adoption event will take place and there will also be pictures with Santa! That’s all happening at Petco North and Petco on San Bernardo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Office hours for the Laredo Animal Protective Society are Sunday to Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Their adoption hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are located at 2500 Gonzalez Street and you can contact them at (956) 724-8364.

