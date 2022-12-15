Pets of the week: Asher and Bailey

Asher is an energetic and playful cat born around 2021. She loves playing with toys, climbing up your pants, and jumping for anything in her hands that looks interesting. We’re still getting to know Asher, but we’ve noticed sometimes she gets overstimulated; she’d probably do best in a house with cat-savvy people who can tell when she’s getting a little too wound up and needs a time out. Asher gets along okay with other cats but can sometimes be rude and isn’t always popular with other felines. We don’t know how she feels about dogs; she may be fine with a careful introduction since, like other young cats, she’s very adaptable. We also don’t know how she feels about young children, but she would likely do best with older, calmer kids.

Meet the loveable and loyal Bailey. This four-month-old Doberman / Pinscher pup is the ideal companion dog. Bailey came in with her sister Brooklyn and quickly showed us the precious, gentle giant she is. Bailey is good with the dogs and cats that we’ve seen her with. You may have seen this cute pup at one of our pop-up adoption events, and this has given her lots of experience with rapid environments and new people. Because of her age, she is still an energized and quirky dog, and she just needs a stable owner in her life so that she can be best friends. From our experience, she is great on a leash and does well in the car. Basically, if you are looking for a super happy and friendly young dog, Bailey is your girl!

The Mendocino Coast Humane Society is located at 19691 Summers Lane, Fort Bragg. You can reach them at 707-964-7729 or online at www.mendocinohumane.org.