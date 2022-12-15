Pictures show striking nurses helping fallen passerby

Pictures today show striking nurses helping a passerby who slipped over while walking past their picket line. Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken action today, complaining that their profession is “understaffed and undervalued”.

Reports suggest tens of thousands of workers have walked out today, in the largest action of its kind in NHS history.

Further strike action is expected on December 20.

As nurses faced the cold weather outdoors – with temperatures dipping into minus figures – NHS officials stressed they are “pulling out all the stops” to keep as many services running as possible.

Striking nurses outside the Bristol Royal Infirmary were not, however, put off from helping a passerby who slipped over in front of their picket.