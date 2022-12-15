Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for Free This Weekend – Xbox

The battle’s heating up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and you’ll need every available Operator to secure victory.

The Multiplayer Free Access period invites everyone to try a limited portion of the multiplayer experience from Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Deploy to Farm 18, El Asilo, and the latest map courtesy of Season 01 Reloaded: Shipment. Compete in modes like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, including the third-person variants of each. Xbox Live Gold is not required to play so invite your friends and family!

Get Your Sea Legs in a Brand-New Shipment

Prepare for a nautical Shipment experience as the classic multiplayer map is moved from land to a cargo ship navigating treacherous international waters. Stay on the move and don’t let up on the attack.

One of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty history is fully re-imagined, and now available to drop into. Expect utter chaos in this ultra-compact map, which is an excellent location to grind out your Orion Camo challenges! Also expect Shipment to receive a temporary festive visual overhaul from December 21, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

Want to try out Shipment for free? Then consider dropping in during the Modern Warfare II Free Access period!

Free Access: Try the All-New Third-Person Mode

Get a fresh perspective in Modern Warfare II’s new Third-Person Playlists. In this variant, the camera is set back over the shoulder of your Operator, giving a greater view of your overall surroundings, and providing a unique play experience compared to the traditional first-person view.

During the Multiplayer Free Access period, players can drop into third-person versions of Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Naturally, first-person versions are also available, and you’ll also be able to deploy across three Core 6v6 Maps within the Free Access too: These range from the infamous and treacherous Shipment, the hidden training facility called Farm 18, and an asylum known as El Asilo.

Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Free Access begins Thursday, December 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m. PT. An additional download is required to play. Xbox Live Gold not required.

