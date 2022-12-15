Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer for Free Until

Infinity Ward and Activision decided to let PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers enjoy the multiplayer experience of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (MWII) free for five days.

Before spending $70(Opens in a new window) to buy the full game, from today until Dec. 19 it’s possible to play “a limited portion(Opens in a new window)” of the MWII multiplayer experience without spending a dime.

Whether you play on console or PC, free access is being granted to three maps (El Asilo, Farm 18, and Shipment) and four gameplay modes (Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Team Deathmatch). You’ll be able to enjoy 6v6 modes and the all-new Third-Person mode as part of the experience.

The free period comes a day after the launch of the Season 01 Reloaded mid-season update for the game, and roughly six weeks after the game first launched. An additional download is required to play during the free period (the size of which varies by platform), which should be available from 1pm ET/10am PT today and will cease to function at the same time on Dec. 19. Keep an eye on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox digital stores for the download to become available.

As GameStop reported(Opens in a new window) last month, MWII generated $800 million in revenue after being on sale for just three days, making it the fastest-selling Call of Duty game ever released. Clearly Activision wants to keep pushing those sales upwards, and a five-day free trial is a sure fire way to do just that as long as the servers don’t come crashing down from the huge influx of new players.

