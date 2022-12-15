Prince Harry claims Meghan’s miscarriage was prompted by media

Meghan went on to detail why she felt it was important to share her experience.

“When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like… it’s okay, you’re human.

“It’s okay to talk about that. And I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say, ‘With all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.’

“That’s the point of life, right? Connection and community like that.”