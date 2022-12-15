Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reveal More Drama in Netflix Series



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just dropped some major bombshells, revealing they’ve been subject to online death threats, nasty infighting with the Royal Family and who they believe was behind their much-publicized miscarriage.

The controversial couple released Volume 2 of their popular Netflix series … and during the 5th episode Meghan kicked things off by talking about her nightmarish online experiences. She pointed to one horrific message she received … “Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.”

In the clip, Meghan responds … “And I was just like, ‘OK.’ That’s what’s actually out in the world because of people creating hate.”

The Duchess of Sussex then starts to cry, saying … “I’m a mom. That’s my real life. And that’s the piece when you see it and you go, ‘You are making people want to kill me. You are making me scared.'”

Meghan adds that she couldn’t sleep due to the stress and was frantically looking around the house, worried about the safety of baby Archie and whether the doors were locked in their house.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” Harry said, referencing his father and then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

In the Netflix episode, Harry also blamed Meghan’s 2020 miscarriage on the tabloid media, specifically citing the Daily Mail. The couple took legal action against the outlet for publishing a 2019 private letter from Meghan to her dad, Thomas Markle.



