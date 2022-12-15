Prince Harry sees Diana & Meghan as ‘intertwined in his mind’

According to Judi, when Prince Harry vents “frustration” during the documentary, it is not aimed at anyone else but himself.

However, because he sees so many similarities between his late mother and his wife, this can confuse the situation at play, she stated.

Judi claimed: “Harry’s signals of anger and frustration are aimed at himself at this point but the narratives of the two women, Diana and Meghan, are so intertwined in his mind that there are no obvious signals of empathy for his father.

“The problem for Charles is that Harry also picks some wonderful photos of himself and William as children through to their polo days as adults.”