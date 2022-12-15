Prince Harry still holds ‘anger & frustration’ over explosive meeting

Prince Harry has recalled having a heated sit down with Prince William, his late grandmother the Queen, and the then Prince of Wales, his father King Charles. Picking up on Harry’s non-verbal clues, body language expert Darren Stanton believes the duke still holds onto “anger & frustration” over the meeting. The tense family summit at Sandringham was raised by the duke in episode 5 of the bombshell Netflix series ‘Meghan & Harry’ which dropped on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Mr Stanton said: “At one point in the documentary, Harry is seen speaking about a tense meeting with William, Charles and the Queen.

“Harry flashed an apparent expression of anger. It’s clear he still holds a lot of frustration and anger when he thinks back to the situation.

“He then rubbed his right hand on his knee, which is a self-reassurance gesture, before going on to speak about the Queen.

“His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness.”

