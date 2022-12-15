Prince William and Kate ‘avoiding’ Harry and Meghan’s series





Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales have opted to completely ignore the docuseries and had their aides tuning in, according to a royal insider. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s project became fully available on the streaming platform on Thursday, sparking a new wave of concern about its impact on the ongoing brotherly feud.

William and Harry had many royal watchers hoping the pair would reconcile after joining forces with their respective wives to thank mourners for laying flowers at Windsor Castle following the Queen’s death in September. But speaking to People, a royal insider warned: “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. “There is a lot of anger there.” The brothers have been dogged by persistent rumours of a break since the Duke of Sussex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. JUST IN: ‘I hate myself for it’: Prince Harry shame at being ‘institutionalised’ by Royal Family

According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Prince of Wales expressed concerns over the speed at which his younger brother was pursuing the former American actress. After an initial attempt to work together, Prince Harry announced his household would separate from his brother’s and would no longer operate under the Royal Foundation he helped set up alongside Prince William and Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to completely step down from their roles in March 2020 fuelled further speculation over the state of Harry’s relationship with his brother. He appeared to confirm their bond had cooled whilst speaking to friend Tom Bradby during the filming of a documentary about his and Meghan’s tour of South Africa in 2019. Asked about Prince William, the Duke of Sussex conceded they were “on different paths.” READ MORE: ‘Wow’: Moment visibly upset Harry receives text from brother William after Oprah chat

And the Duke of Sussex offered further insight into his relationship with his older brother in the second part of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. The series includes footage of the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The Prince of Wales at the time refused to comment other than saying the Royal Family were “very much not a racist family” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed a member of the family had asked questions about their son Archie’s skin colour before his birth. In the video, the Duke of Sussex is seen showing his phone to Meghan whilst she is on a call with friend Tyler Perry. She can be seen quickly ending the call, saying: “H just got a text from his brother,” The Duchess then stands in front of a visibly upset Harry who comments: “I wish I knew what to do” Meghan hugs her husband as she says: “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”