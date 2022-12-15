Prince William and Prince Harry to exchange Christmas gifts





Prince William and Prince Harry are set to continue a key royal tradition of exchanging Christmas gifts, despite their ongoing feud exacerbated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes recent Netflix series. The Waleses and the Sussexes are set to exchange gifts for their respective children, according to reports.

Wales children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four are set to receive gifts from their aunt and uncle in California. A royal insider told People that the Sussex children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months, will also be sent presents from the future King and Queen. It is believed that the Wales children last saw their aunt and uncle in September when the Sussexes travelled to the UK for the Queen’s funeral. The Duke and Duchesses’ children remained in California during the visit so Archie and Lillibet have not met George, Charlotte and Louis since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Although the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appear to be putting their differences aside over the festive period for the sake of their respective offspring royal experts have warned that this is purely a temporary truce. Speaking to People a source close to the royal household claimed that relations between the Prince and the Duke could be frosty for some time. They said: “It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers. “There is a lot of anger there.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s claim debunked after Kate and William share photo

Their relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be discussed. It is expected that episodes four, five and six will include more criticism of the monarchy although it is unclear if specific royals will be targeted. On Tuesday the Waleses released their family Christmas card showing the family of five walking in Norfolk, in what some have called a move timed to distract from any negative claims made in the Netflix series.