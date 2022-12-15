Prince William ‘broke promise’ to Harry by turning office on

In episode four of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry addressed the breakdown in the relationship between himself, his brother William and the rest of the Royal Family. After taking huge issue with his wife’s portrayal in the media, Harry held crisis talks with the Palace. But when he didn’t feel he got the protection he needed for Meghan, Harry claimed that the “planting” and “leaking” of stories between his and William’s office led to “heartbreak”.

“They thought, ‘Well, why can’t she just deal with it?’ As if to say, ‘Well everyone else has dealt with it, why can’t she just deal with it?’” Harry began.

“But this was different, this was really different,” he continued. “But actually, if you strip all of that away and say, ‘Okay, fine, it was exactly the same,’ so do we still believe that she should’ve just sucked it up like other members of the family?

“Or does one think maybe it’s about time that we stopped?” Harry added, expressing his desire to buck the trend when it came to media perceptions.

He went on: “But no one would have private conversations with the media saying, ‘Enough.’”

