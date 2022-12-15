Categories
Princess Charlotte looks ‘angelic’ matching Kate at carol service


Prince William sported a navy suit and navy coat which paired with a burgundy tie and Prince George matched his dad in a navy suit and coat but wore a dark blue tie. 

Charlotte’s cute coat is available to purchase at John Lewis, which described it as a “beautifully smart woollen classic coat” and “a must-have to get you through the colder months”.

“Made from 100 percent wool, it also features tonal velvet trims on the collar, pockets and matching velvet-covered buttons.

“This Trotters’ favourite will become a staple of your child’s winter wardrobe,” the fashion brand explained.



