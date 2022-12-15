Queen Camilla is a vision in white at Christmas carol service

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at The Together at Christmas carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey, in London, along with other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte; Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with their husbands and Zara Tindall.

For the occasion, the Queen Consort opted for a flattering white coat dress which she combined with black boots.

Camilla wore a chic animal print dress underneath the coat, and sported a black clutch bag and matching black gloves.

For jewellery, the Queen Consort, who looked very elegant in her festive outfit, donned a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and a very colourful brooch.

