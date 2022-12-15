Queen silent during ‘shouting match’ about Meghan Markle

After some major revelations about the Royal Family last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to screens to level even more serious accusations against the British monarchy. In episode five of the Netflix phenomenon, Harry revealed a “terrifying” meeting took place about their future.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has revealed a meeting about his plans with Meghan quickly got out of hand.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal wasn’t up for discussion or debate,” he recalled.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true.

“And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

