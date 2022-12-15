Queen silent during ‘shouting match’ about Meghan Markle

After some major revelations about the Royal Family last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to screens to level even more serious accusations against the British monarchy. In episode five of the Netflix phenomenon, Harry revealed a “terrifying” meeting took place about their future.
Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has revealed a meeting about his plans with Meghan quickly got out of hand.
“It became very clear very quickly that that goal wasn’t up for discussion or debate,” he recalled.
“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren’t true.
“And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”
In the second part of their revealing Netflix series, Harry claimed a meeting had been organised without Meghan to discuss the Sussexes’ future.
Their plan to move to America but continue their jobs as working royals apparently didn’t go down well with the more senior members of the family.
“I went in with the same proposal we had already made publicly,” Harry said.
“But once I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change. Five being, all out.
While still wanting what was best for her family, she still needed to uphold her duty to protect the British monarchy.
He explained: “You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things.
“And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility, is the institution.
“People around her are telling her, ‘By the way, that proposal or these two doing X, Y, Z, is going to be seen as an attack on the institution’, then she’s going to go on the advice she’s been given.
