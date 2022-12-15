Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time, and the announcement of a new film from the director draws the attention of both film critics and mainstream audiences. The director has found a way to blend cult cinema genres that were traditionally seen as low-brow and turn them into critical darlings and awards contenders by giving them a level of craft and cinematic influence that is unmatched by many.





Tarantino’s career has now stretched over four decades, and everyone likely has their own personal favorite Tarantino movie. As his films have always been hits with critics, how do they all stack up against one another using a general consensus?Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregator that pools the various reviews and gives a general idea of what the critical consensus was, so using that metric what is the best movie directed by Quentin Tarantino? Take a look and find out.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

10/10 Death Proof – 65%

Dimension Films

While none of Quentin Tarantino’s directed films have ever scored a rotten rating, Death Proof is easily the director’s lowest-rated film. While the pairing with Planet Terror for the Grindhouse release did earn 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, Death Proof on its own scored a 65%. The Grindhouse release failed to catch on with audiences, and Death Proof notably is one of the few Tarantino films to not get either an Academy Award or Golden Globe nomination.

9/10 The Hateful Eight – 74%

The Weinstein Company

Following the back-to-back critical and box office hits of Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained was The Hateful Eight (notably Tarantino’s eighth film). The movie was highly anticipated and a version of the script even leaked online almost forcing Tarantino to scrap the whole project. The movie had a high-profile release, in both Tarantino’s feud with Disney regarding Star Wars: The Force Awakens taking up screens at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles to the studio’s decision for a roadshow-style release.

Related: Why The Hateful Eight Is One of Quentin Tarantino’s Best Movies

The finished film was impressive but was seen by many as a step down for Tarantino earning 74% percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Notably, the film did win the Academy Award for Best Original Score for legendary Spaghetti western composer Ennio Morricone and was his final score before his death in 2020.

8/10 Kill Bill Vol. 2 – 84%

Miramax

Kill Bill Vol. 2 was released just six months after Kill Bill Vol. 1 and critics were just as impressed as the first entry. The movie earned 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics noting while it didn’t have the same level of action as the first film it doubled down on the emotional character beats. Kill Bill Vol. 2 was a hit and fans have still been hoping Tarantino finally comes around to making the third film in the series.

7/10 Kill Bill Vol. 1 – 85%

Miramax

Beating out Kill Bill Vol. 2 by just one percent, Kill Bill Vol. 1 won over critics with an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was the director’s first film in six years following the release of Jackie Brown and both critics and audiences were eagerly anticipating it. Kill Bill Vol. 1 was a box office hit and grossed $180 million at the worldwide box office off a budget of just $30 million.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 has become an iconic film, from Uma Thurman’s yellow jumpsuit to the rise in popularity of the song “Battle Without Honor and Humanity” by Tomoyasu Hotei which has since been used in films like Transformers, Shrek the Third, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

6/10 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 85%

Sony Pictures Releasing

Tied with Kill Bill Vol. 1 is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s latest film. The movie was notable as the first movie Tarantino made without producer Harvey Weinstein following the horrific details of multiple sexual assault allegations from the producer. The latest film from Quentin Tarantino resulted in a bidding war with Sony Pictures winning out and releasing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as their adult-oriented summer film. It paid off as it earned $377 million worldwide and received an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While some critics did take issue with the length of the film and its more laid structure as well as the ethics of historical revisionism, the movie was still a high mark in the director’s career. The movie was nominated for ten Academy Awards and won two for Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design.

5/10 Jackie Brown – 87%

Miramax Films

Tarantino’s follow-up to Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown was a homage to Blaxploitation films of the 1970s. The film is an adaptation of the 1992 Elmore Leonard novel Rum Punch (so far the only time Tarantino has adapted someone else’s work) and stars Pam Grier the titular character who is a flight attendant who is caught smuggling money and gets involved in an elaborate conspiracy. Jackie Brown has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and while at the time was seen as a disappointment following Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, the film was still positively talked about and has only grown in estimation over time and too many is considered one of Tarantino’s most underrated film.

4/10 Django Unchained – 87%

TWC

Django Unchained is tied with Jackie Brown with an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. What puts it higher on the list is the fact that Django Unchained is Tarantino’s most successful film at the box office and the movie earned five Academy Award nominations and won Best Supporting Actor (Christoph Waltz) and Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino himself.

Related: Quentin Tarantino: Weird Unrealized Movies the Director Never Made (But Wanted To)

As with many Tarantino films, the movie did draw a great deal of controversy surrounding the use of racial language and excessive violence, but the film received rave reviews for its style and commentary. The movie even made it on a number of critics’ Best of 2012 list and was a bright spot at the Christmas box office that season.

3/10 Inglorious Basterds – 89%

Universal Pictures

Inglorious Basterds was a major comeback for Tarantino following the disappointment of Death Proof and received some of the best reviews of the director’s career. It sits at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, with Christoph Waltz’s performance as the villain Hans Landa getting singled out in every review as the highlight of the film. The movie launched Waltz into superstardom and he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the only win of Inglorious Basterds‘ eight nominations that night.

The film made multiple critics’ top 10 list. Not only a major win with critics, but Inglorious Basterds also was a box office hit for general audiences grossing $321.4 million worldwide. While now Tarantino’s revisionist historical ending is expected, back in 2009 it really was a shock that nobody saw coming and made for a delightful surprise.

2/10 Reservoir Dogs – 90%

Miramax Films Releasing

Reservoir Dogs was Quentin Tarantino’s directorial debut and almost instantly he broke out with critics as a rising talent. Reservoir Dogs holds 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and while some of those reviews come from after the film’s release in critical reassessments, it is important to note how beloved the movie was when it was released in 1992.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was the most talked about film that season, and while it was not heavily promoted in theaters it still managed to bring in $2.8 million against its minor budget and eventually found great success on home video, particularly following Pulp Fiction. Reservoir Dogs is an important film in American cinema, particularly independent cinema, and the new wave of independent films in the 1990s. It put Tarantino on the map and set the stage for what would be his most iconic film.

1/10 Pulp Fiction – 92%

Miramax Films

Pulp Fiction is Quentin Tarantino’s second film and easily his most iconic. It has been referenced, quoted, and parodied in various other mediums. It is probably the movie poster that has been hung up in more college dorm rooms than any other. The characters and dialogue are iconic and cemented Tarantino as one of the most famous directors in the world. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Palm d’Or, and went on to become a major box office hit grossing $213 million at the worldwide box office.

Pulp Fiction was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won Tarantino his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay alongside co-writer Roger Avary. Many still regard it as one of if not the best movie of 1994, even over that year’s Best Picture winner Forrest Gump. It is no surprise that Pulp Fiction would be Tarantino’s best-reviewed film on Rotten Tomatoes with 92%.