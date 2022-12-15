Radiant’ Catherine vs ‘vulnerable’ Duchess of Sussex





Royal headlines have been dominated by news about the Harry & Meghan documentary, all episodes of which are now on the streaming platform Netflix. Amid the release of the first three episodes, royal outings by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle caught public attention.

Royal style expert Miranda Holder examined the outfits worn by the two women at the events, describing the Princess and the Duchess as "the ultimate clothing communicators." The fashion stylist boasts 86K followers on her TikTok account @themirandaholder, where she posts her tips. Kate Middleton recently wore a crimson Jenny Packham dress to a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in London on 6 December. She wore the dress with a historic royal tiara, the Lotus Flower Tiara, and her royal regalia. On the very same night, Meghan wore a white off-shoulder gown to the Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City. The 'bespoke' gown was worn with the CH Carolina Herrera 'Kaleidoscope' earrings, £130, and an aquamarine ring formerly belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

“That beautiful red is not only festive but it’s also associated with boldness and drama, making it the Kate equivalent of armour to face the world in at this difficult time.” On the other hand, she claimed, the Duchess of Sussex was highlighting her “vulnerability” at her New York event. Miranda said: “Meghan here looks simply radiant in her beautiful couture Louis Vuitton gown, those exposed shoulders emphasising her femininity and her vulnerability and white being associated with purity and innocence. “Meghan knows that she’s going to be under serious scrutiny this week, so she’s wearing one of her go-to colours in the hope that it helps her get our empathy and support.”

Miranda also recently analysed Kate Middleton’s tiara and how the Princess “gave us a whole new look” at the recent palace reception. The tiara was originally bought for the Queen Mother by her husband as a necklace, however, she restyled the piece as a tiara. It was worn in the fashionable bandeau style of the time, low around the forehead. However, it is more contemporary to wear tiaras further back on the head in recent times, as Kate did on the 6th. Miranda said: “In the 1920s the bandeau style was popular, as we see on the Queen Mother. Princess Diana was inspired by this and brought back the fashion with an emerald choker. “The more modern way to wear a tiara is further back at a 45-degree angle. An updo is pretty standard, but Kate Middleton gave as a whole new look this week by wearing hers over a slightly 60s inspired, but gorgeous, sleek blow dry.”