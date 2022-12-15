Raducanu set for return to action tomorrow at Mubadala World

Emma Raducanu is set to begin the new season in Abu Dhabi with a match against Ons Jabeur as part of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Raducanu was supposed to play at the event last year but was forced to withdraw with her debut coming this year. It will be her first match in two and it will be played on Friday. Many fans are wondering what kind of Raducanu will show up as she teased plenty of workout pictures as she recovered from her wrist injury.

Her main focus in the off-season was her fitness and she talked about it leading up to the match:

“I’ve put in a two-month fitness block and I am looking forward to seeing how that takes me into 2023. Tennis-wise, I took two months not touching a racket due to a wrist injury and now it’s about building that back up for me.”

She added:

“In the previous season, I had a huge challenge to stay physically fit, but this is a big goal for me in 2023. My

main target for next season is staying on court and staying healthy for

longer and just being able to give myself the best chance for every

match.”