Ram Brazil Introduces Exclusive 3500 Limited Longhorn Yellowstone

Yellowstone, the acclaimed TV series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a Montana cattle rancher, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States is a hit series for Paramount+. Amidst fractious alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with its borders: a sprawling city, an Indian reservation, and the country’s first national park.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton on the set of “Yellowstone”. (Ram).

If you have watched the series, you will see that Ram Trucks is very much involved with the production of the series, providing vehicles for most of the main cast.

Well since Paramount+ released the series in the Brazilian market, it too has grown to love the series. So much so, that Paramount+ and Ram showcased a custom Ram 3500 at Festa do Peão de Barretos in August. Now, Ram is taking it a step further by introducing the Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition.

Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition Crew Cab 4×4. (Ram Brazil).

The Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition is a 100-unit exclusive run for the Brazilian market.

Based on the Limited Longhorn, the Yellowstone Edition features a two-tone exterior paint scheme with Diamond Black upper and Walnut Brown lower paint, body-colored fender flares, bumpers, and moldings. The color combination is unique for the Brazilian market.

Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition Crew Cab 4×4. (Ram Brazil).

Unique “Yellowstone Edition” badging adorns the side of the front doors, with the yellow “Y”, a characteristic of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the property commanded by John Dutton is located on the rear fenders of the truck.

To top it off, every purchaser of the Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition will get a free year’s subscription to the premium streaming service Paramount+.

Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition Crew Cab 4×4. (Ram Brazil).

Each Yellowstone Edition is powered by the standard-output 6.7-liter Cummins® turbo diesel engine delivering 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. (1,150 Nm) of torque, making it the most powerful diesel pickup in Brazil. The Yellowstone Edition is rated for 1,752 kg (3,862 lbs.) of load capacity and 9,021 kg (19,888 lbs) of towing capacity.

Other luxury amenities include the use of genuine wood in the interior finish, bi-directional LED headlamps, a Driving Assistance Package, and a Harman Kardon® premium audio system.

Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition Crew Cab 4×4. (Ram Brazil).

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition is R$ 554,990 (or about $105,448 USD).

Ram 3500 Yellowstone Edition Crew Cab 4×4 Image Gallery:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.