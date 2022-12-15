Rio Ferdinand ‘dropped by BBC’ for World Cup clash as pundit

The BBC have denied ‘categorically untrue’ rumours that Rio Ferdinand was overlooked for the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador. The former Manchester United defender was reportedly ‘dropped’ for the match due to his links with Saudia Arabia, it had been claimed earlier this week.

The ex-England defender was said to be due to feature alongside Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott in the studio before Ashley Williams was quickly drafted in to replace him at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Mail claimed the BBC were forced to cut him from their coverage for the first game of the World Cup due to his links to Saudi Arabia amid fears they would be accused of hypocrisy when discussing Qatar’s human rights record.

However, the BBC have now shot down those claims. Responding to the reports, a BBC spokesperson said: “This is categorically untrue. It was important to represent the home nations within the opening show and these were the key considerations for the line-up chosen, any suggestion otherwise is completely false.”

The BBC’s coverage for the opener was dominated by political issues as Lineker shone a light on the ethical issues plaguing and overshadowing the tournament in the Middle East.

