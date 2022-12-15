Rocket League Collaborates With Lofi Girl In Frosty Fest

As is tradition, Rocket League’s Frosty Fest is back for the holidays. It’s a limited-time event featuring special modes, challenges, and unique rewards. This year, Lofi Girl–the channel behind the wildly popular “lofi hip hop radio, beats to relax/study to” stream–has collaborated with Rocket League, and players can get Lofi Girl-themed rewards and soundtracks.
Frosty Fest is live now and will run until January 3. The three limited-time events will get added one-by-one during this period. Winter Breakaway is now live. Heatseeker Ricochet arrives on December 21, and Knockout joins on December 28.