Royal fans praise Sophie Wessex as she steps out in blue navy coat





Sophie Wessex stunned royal fans as she stepped out in a blue navy coat for an engagement at Dartmouth. The Countess of Wessex attended The Lord High Admiral’s Passing Out Parade at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

For the occasion, she wore a long navy coat, a floral scarf, an asymmetrical black hat, and black heeled boots. The social media post was immediately flooded with comments as royal fans praised the Countess. A social media user @elsicour commented: “Such a photogenic woman!” Another user @sk8teblade2003 said: “A breath of fresh air! So beautiful! Thank you for posting.”

A third user @Love_London_said: “Glorious Royal Sophie!” A fourth user @LadyJane8921 commented: “The admirable and Committed Countess” Representing the King at Lord High Admiral’s Divisions, the Countess took the salute as 123 Royal Navy cadets, 30 officers from international navies and 17 cadets from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary completed months of intensive training at the Devon establishment. In her first visit to BRNC Dartmouth, Sophie said: “This is a big moment in your lives – the moment when you become serving officers in His Majesty’s Navy, the moment when you leave all the hard training behind you and take up the mantle of responsibility. READ MORE: Spineless killer Jordan McSweeney ‘yawned loudly’ when arrested

“I hope you will be proud of what you have achieved and what you will go on to achieve.” The parade is the most prestigious in BRNC Dartmouth’s calendar and takes its name from the historic title of Lord High Admiral, typically the ruling monarch – although it was held by the Duke of Edinburgh from his 90th birthday until his death in 2021.