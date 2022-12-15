Russian accused of high treason for trying to switch sides in war

When justifying his attack on Ukraine, Putin said at the time he was seeking to “de-Nazify” the country. There has been no evidence of Nazism to back up this false claim.

Mr Ulukshunov was accused of studying pro-Ukrainian websites in the spring of 2022 and of communicating with the Ukrainians.

According to Kommersant, Mr Ulukshunov was in Minsk on April 3, the capital of Belarus, which borders Ukraine.

He reportedly phoned a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine, who explained to him how to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.