Russian hackers claim to have infiltrated FBI

Russian hacker group KillNet has claimed to have infiltrated the FBI. The group has reportedly posted the personal data of more than 10,000 US federal agents.

KillNet’s attack is as yet unverified but the group claim’s the data hacked includes social media passwords and bank details.

Screenshots shared by the group of Telegram appear to boast of access to passwords from online stores, medical ID cards, and Google, Apple, and Instagram accounts.

One screen recording appears to show the hacker inside the Facebook account of a US State Department employee.

The recording captures the moment the hackers attempt to show control over the hacked account by posting “We are KillNet” on the person’s profile page.

MORE TO FOLLOW…