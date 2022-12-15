Categories
Sam Heughan Celebrates New Award With Famous Tennis Star


Sam Heughan looked extremely dapper at a recent event awarding the “Man of the Year” in various categories, and he celebrated winning an award that night with one very famous tennis player.

Heughan was presented with the International Icon from Esquire and posted about the achievement on Instagram.

The actor shared a few photos from the night, including one taken during a handshake between Heughan and tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The Outlander star captioned the post, “Thank you @esquirees , wonderful night celebrating “Esquire Man of the Year 2022”. Honoured to accept the “International Icon” and celebrate with some incredible people. Congrats to @rafaelnadal !”

Nadal won the most significant award of the night–the Man of the Year grand prize–while Heughan and others won for specific categories like music and acting.

Heughan received many congratulations in the comments, with one fan writing, “Congratulations Sam! 🙌🏼 Your acceptance speech was so moving. Well deserved honour, and I hope you enjoyed all the celebrations! ✨🖤👏🏼.”





