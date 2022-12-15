Sandi Toksvig returns from Australia for Christmas after health

Sandi Toksvig, 64, is now back home in the UK in time for Christmas following a health scare during her comedy tour in Australia. The former Great British Bake Off host was rushed to hospital after she became seriously unwell with pneumonia.
Due to the sickness, the BBC’s QI presenter was forced to cancel her remaining tour dates, which included some shows in New Zealand.
Sandi took to Twitter today to give her worried fans an update on her health now that she is back in the UK.
She uploaded a picture of herself sitting on a chair, wrapped up warm in a scarf and with her dog on her lap.
Sandi wrote: “Thanks to my beloved wife, I’m back home in time for Christmas. Best present ever!”
“She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel & perform.
“Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig”.
Sandi is battling bronchopneumonia, which is a type of pneumonia that affects the bronchi in the lungs.
The health issue is most often caused by a bacterial infection, but can also be sparked from viral and fungal infections.
