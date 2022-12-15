Saving Trinity College’s Old Library

The Long Room at Trinity College’s Old Library © Tristan Hutchinson

With the elegant symmetry of wooden alcoves and book-lined galleries stretching up to its domed roof, Trinity College’s Old Library feels at once magnificent and charmingly cosy. But step inside the Long Room — the library’s iconic main hall — and the first thing that hits you is the smell.

The tell-tale mustiness seems entirely befitting a three centuries-old repository of some of the most valuable ancient books in the world. But the sweet almondy notes — technically known as furfural — are actually the stench of decay. Trinity has decided it is now time, literally, to stop the rot.

Founded in Dublin in 1592 by royal charter when Queen Elizabeth I ruled Ireland, the college is embarking on a three-year-plus, €90mn programme of life-saving surgery for a library revered for its beauty as much as for the breadth of a collection that includes second- and third-century BC Greek papyri and an original Shakespeare folio. The Long Room alone houses 200,000 early printed books.

The Long Room has an instantaneous effect on visitors. “It’s huge and awe-inspiring, but intimate,” says Helen Shenton, Trinity librarian and college archivist. “People stop dead in their tracks . . . I’ve seen captains of industry cry.”

Beautiful though the Old Library is, impregnable it is not. Fibres shed by centuries of cloaks and coats, plus all the dust and particles of pollution that seep in through its 18th-century windows, have left up to half a centimetre of grime on some of the volumes.

Helen Shenton, Trinity librarian and college archivist: ‘All this is about prevention, preservation, conservation’ © Tristan Hutchinson



The Old Library — Trinity has added another six since it was completed in 1732 — remains a working space, with tall wooden ladders in each of the Long Room gallery’s alcoves to access the top shelves. “But there are tomes that international scholars come to see that we cannot issue because the conditions are so bad, the pigment could ‘ping off’,” says Shenton.

Indeed, many of the books on display in the Old Library have cotton tape around them, indicating their bindings are falling apart. “We’ll never be able to conserve every one, but we can preserve them through environmental control,” Shenton says.

That means introducing not just particle filters, but also temperature and humidity regulating systems, as well as beefing up fire prevention for what is often considered the nation’s “front room” — a place where dignitaries, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Joe Biden, when he was US vice-president, come to call.

Shenton, who is in charge of the restoration project, winces at the memory of blazes at Notre-Dame in Paris, Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum and Windsor Castle and York Minster in the UK. “All this is about prevention, preservation, conservation,” she says.

The bindings of some books are falling apart . . . © Tristan Hutchinson

. . . and dust and particles of pollution have built up © Tristan Hutchinson



The library is set to close its doors for the work at the end of October, although its most famous attraction, the ninth-century illuminated Book of Kells, will remain accessible to visitors in a temporary location elsewhere on campus. “We need continuity of income,” Shenton says. The library is expected to reopen in 2027.

The €90mn budget covers the physical upgrade, including the installation of heat pumps to provide sustainable energy for the Old Library. Trinity is partially funding the redevelopment itself — including with income from ticket sales and philanthropic donations. The government is contributing €25mn.

As executive director of Harvard Library before she joined Trinity in 2014, Shenton was involved in the amalgamation of services across the US university’s 73 libraries. Prior to that, senior roles at the British Library and Victoria and Albert Museum schooled her in the conservation of historic buildings and the preservation, and digitisation, of their contents.

Physical work to “decant” a priceless collection that has never before been moved is already getting under way: assistants in the Long Room gallery have begun fitting radio frequency identification tags to volumes to ensure that even after the library’s contents have been packed away, books can still be retrieved for scholars.

In parallel with that process, Trinity is also cataloguing and digitising the full collection to build a virtual reconstruction that will expand the Old Library’s reach. “It’s advanced technology, for example using artificial intelligence for automated transcription, because very few people can read Elizabethan handwriting or medieval Latin,” Shenton says. That is a longer-term project, expected to take decades and require millions more.

Shenton says the upheaval is “future-proofing” the Old Library, ensuring that even though the familiar smell will be gone, it will “feel just like the Long Room”. And as she puts it: “We don’t want to have to do this [again] for another century.”

Jude Webber is the FT’s Ireland correspondent

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @ftweekend on Twitter