Sharon Stone looks fresh faced as she sports disco pants at

Sharon Stone, 64, is known for her Hollywood glamour, with the actress taking a step back as she took to the red carpet last night.

The actress looked beyond youthful as she attended The Pale Blue Eye premiere in Los Angeles in a long tan coat.

Sharon wore minimal makeup, showing off her ageless complexion, while also styling her short blonde tresses in a straight look.

She slipped into a pair of flowing sparkled gold pants, paired with a black sweater, keeping the Hollywood icon warm.

Sharon wore a pair of closed-toed, gold shoes to coincide with the colour scheme of her disco-inspired trousers.