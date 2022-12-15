Simon Calder explains new airport rules

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the new technology would “improve the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats”.

Christopher Snelling, policy director at the Airport Operators Association, said: “It will make the journey through the UK’s airports easier and air travel itself more pleasant.”

Some airports in the USA already use the technology, including Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare.

Until the rules change, travellers will still need to pack their liquids in a clear plastic bag and are limited to 100ml.