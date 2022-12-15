Sister Wives: Reasons Why Janelle’s Relationship With Kody Wasn’t

Sister Wives fans were always fearful of Kody and Janelle Brown’s relationship as it never seemed viable. The two had their fair share of growing pains in the current season, mainly due to Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules. However, love couldn’t keep these two together, as Janelle recently confirmed their separation.





For years, Janelle, who was married before, has been the one wife Kody and Sister Wives fans could turn to for advice. Viewers will recall that Janelle was the one who brought home a family paycheck and balanced the checkbooks. Over the seasons, Kody has fought with Janelle the least and often seemed to have a deep love for her, especially because she seemed to support him in major decisions. However, after such a rough year, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that their relationship has taken a turn for the worst.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Why Sister Wives’ Kody Brown May Be Using Janelle For Her Money





Janelle Brown Questioned Her Marriage To Kody Brown

After a recent episode from Sister Wives season 17, Janelle found herself wondering if her marriage to Kody is even “viable.” For his part, Kody revealed that he didn’t feel Janelle is a “strong enough” woman for him, mainly because she lacks respect for him as a leader. One reason why the couple’s marriage was no longer viable is the lack of love that the two have for one another. It seems Janelle and Kody were putting up with one another as a duty to their union rather than a real commitment.

Janelle & Kody Brown Were Very Unhappy Together

The cracks in Kody and Janelle’s union were showing long before their split, with both Janelle and Kody seeming very unhappy in their almost three-decades together. Kody continuously asks for loyalty but never gave Janelle the same respect he wanted. Another reason why Kody and Janelle’s marriage didn’t last is that Kody feels that he and Janelle have not been acting like a married couple for years. The father of 18 openly showed his resentment towards Janelle living what looked like a single life.

Janelle has had to learn to do a lot of stuff on her own, which forced her to become independent. Sister Wives fans can understand why the two may have fallen out of love, especially if they weren’t around one another for over a year. During the pandemic, Kody has been happily living monogamously with his fourth and favorite wife, Robyn Brown, for the last two years. Fans just watched as he became very protective over her when she was suffering from COVID-19, leaving no doubt that their relationship was the strongest of them all.

More: Sister Wives: Why Janelle Brown Doesn’t Buy Robyn Brown’s ‘Victim’ Act