Small coffin for girl who died from Strep A driven through street

A small pink coffin for a five-year-old girl who died after contracting Strep A was yesterday driven through the streets of Belfast ahead of her funeral. Reports suggested over 100 mourners gathered in the capital.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale died just weeks before what would have been her sixth birthday.

Several of the mourners present yesterday wore rainbow coloured ties, in what was to be a colourful, though tragic day.

Floral tributes were set outside Stella-Lily’s grandmother’s home ahead of the funeral, including some in the shape of an angel.

The song Shake it Off by Taylor Swift was then played before balloons of different colours were released into the sky.