Sophie Wessex dazzles in white and animal print for carol service


Members of the Royal Family attended The Together at Christmas carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales in London. The Countess of Wessex arrived at Westminster Abbey looking chic in a monochrome cream outfit.

The Together at Christmas carol concert, hosted by the Princess of Wales, is held every year and invites charities and those who are isolated during the festive period, and this year will also be honouring the late Queen.

The King and Queen Consort are also expected to join the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family for the carol service. 

For the festive event, the Countess of Wessex opted for a long white coat which she combined with a pair of stylish brown boots and an animal print clutch bag.

