Sophie Wessex wears navy coat and carries clutch bag with a snake

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was in Dartmouth today attenting The Lord High Admiral’s Passing Out Parade at Britannia Royal Naval College. For the occasion, she wrapped up warm in a long navy coat, floral scarf, an asymmetrical black hat and black heeled boots.
Sophie wrapped up warm in a long navy coat, which was double-breasted and had silver buttons.
She has worn this coat many times over the years, but the brand has never been identified.
Underneath the coat, she chose a blue floral scarf, and a pair of black suede heeled boots.
For jewellery, the Countess chose a pair of pearl drop earrings – she has worn these several times over the years, most recently at the beginning of this month when she visited the Multi-Skills Day and Celebration Event for Whizz-Kidz at Guildford Baptist Church, England.
READ MORE: ‘Slightly odd note’ spotted on Kate and William’s Christmas card
The stud earrings are an unexpected take on a classic piece of jewellery with a white pearl at the earlobe and then a larger black pearl below. She also wore a brooch on her left lapel.
For accessories, she carried a black clutch bag with a silver snake across the front.
The bag is from the brand Sophie Habsburg and is the Lunatic clutch. It can be worn across the shoulder with a removable chain, and is made from embossed calf leather with a metal snake detail.
She has the clutch in two colours; bordeaux caviar and black, and has worn them five times to date.
To complete her outfit, Sophie chose a pair of black leather gloves and a black hat that was asymmetrical and similar to a top hat.
DON’T MISS…
Source link