Sophie Wessex wears navy coat and carries clutch bag with a snake

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was in Dartmouth today attenting The Lord High Admiral’s Passing Out Parade at Britannia Royal Naval College. For the occasion, she wrapped up warm in a long navy coat, floral scarf, an asymmetrical black hat and black heeled boots.

Sophie wrapped up warm in a long navy coat, which was double-breasted and had silver buttons.

She has worn this coat many times over the years, but the brand has never been identified.

Underneath the coat, she chose a blue floral scarf, and a pair of black suede heeled boots.

For jewellery, the Countess chose a pair of pearl drop earrings – she has worn these several times over the years, most recently at the beginning of this month when she visited the Multi-Skills Day and Celebration Event for Whizz-Kidz at Guildford Baptist Church, England.

