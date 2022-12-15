Southwestern Ontario’s largest hospital reassigns staff to

The London Health Sciences Centre is reassigning staff who have experience working with children and is continuing to call on retirees to return to the pediatric critical care unit as it struggles to treat young patients needing care.

In an internal memo sent to employees Wednesday night, the hospital said it has seen an unprecedented increase in the number of children and youth being brought for care at Children’s Hospital in London, Ont. It calls the current situation “no longer sustainable.”

“Despite taking steps to manage this surge that included calling back retirees and offering overtime, the Unit has reached a point where they are unable to ensure patients are provided a high level of medical care in a timely manner,” wrote Julia Marchesan, the executive in charge of human resources.

Children’s hospitals across Canada have been struggling to maintain services as more children are being admitted with respiratory illnesses. Some, including the London Health Sciences Centre, have been forced to cancel non-urgent surgeries to keep up with demand.

In her email, Marchesan called on employees to volunteer to work in the pediatric critical care unit, but said some people would be redeployed. Marchesan said the hospital hopes to honour existing holiday schedules but made no promises.

“Unfortunately, we have no choice but to take this action. We know it may be challenging for you to be reassigned to a different and unfamiliar setting, and we will provide all the supports necessary to ensure you are oriented and able to perform effectively,” Marchesan wrote.

The update comes as the Children’s Hospital continues to grapple with full occupancy levels.

“It’s common for us to be running at 100 per cent or more, which means we are stretching our staff and using every available space to to support our our our babies and our kids,” said Nash Syed, president of the Children’s Hospital.

“COVID has has been hard on people but now we’re into a new state of respiratory related illnesses, whether it’s RSV, whether it’s flu-related, whether it’s cold-related and it’s all coming at us.”

Afternoon Drive7:31Children’s hospital overwhelmed Nash Syed, the president of the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, speaks with CBC Afternoon Drive host Allison Devereaux about the situation at the hospital.

The issue of overcrowding was the focus of province-wide protests last Friday when hundreds of healthcare workers and residents called on the provincial government to take action to resolve the crisis.

On Wednesday, Canada’s premiers met with the federal health minister to discuss a new health-care funding agreement. It ended with an impasse, with the premiers insisting the federal government cover 35 per cent of health costs.