Specialized Turbo Como SL 5.0 Review.

The Specialized Como SL 5.0 is an eye-catching e-bike that features a bold design, decent range and super smooth ride. It’s also incredibly practical thanks to its built-in basket – which can carry up to 35Kg of weight – making it ideal for whizzing around town and nipping to the local shops.

There’s an 8-speed gear hub – so pedalling is simple – but the bike is also light enough to get around without using that power assistance.

The Como has belt drive instead of a traditional chain, which makes road trips feel super smooth and hassle-free.

Specialized has created a typically excellent bike in terms of comfort, components and design. This is the kind of everyday e-bike that should encourage anyone to ditch the car for those short trips into town.

The more style-conscious riders may be wary of the striking frame and bright colour and some will definitely find the £4,250 price tag hugely off-putting.

That said, this run-around has an awful lot going for it and is practically perfect.