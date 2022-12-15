[SPONSORED] Connecting a Billion Users to the Open Metaverse:

We are entering the next evolution of the internet, known as the Web3 stage, which rails against the uneven distribution of data ownership and aims to reshuffle the deck by creating a decentralized alternative built on a peer-to-peer model. Web3 is paving the way for entirely new business models, products, and services, with the open metaverse serving as the next digital frontier that will change the way existing brands interact with their communities and spawn a wave of new metaverse-native brands.