Categories
US

[SPONSORED] Connecting a Billion Users to the Open Metaverse:

We are entering the next evolution of the internet, known as the Web3 stage, which rails against the uneven distribution of data ownership and aims to reshuffle the deck by creating a decentralized alternative built on a peer-to-peer model. Web3 is paving the way for entirely new business models, products, and services, with the open metaverse serving as the next digital frontier that will change the way existing brands interact with their communities and spawn a wave of new metaverse-native brands.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.