Stella-bration: Stella McCartney Channels QVC Teleshopping Host

LONDON — Stella McCartney has a new alter-ego: Stella on the Shelf.

The British designer has released a short comical Christmas video imitating an ‘80s QVC teleshopping program showcasing the best gifts to buy for the festive season, ranging from products from her own ready-to-wear; accessories and beauty range, to endorsing items by her friends and family.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Bi–hes, Stella on the Shelf here, coming to you this festive season from my Old Bond Street store, move over Oprah,” the designer says in the opening of the short video, wearing a faux-fur coat with large clear aviator glasses and oversized blow-dried wig resembling an extra from the 1988 film “Working Girl.”

In the video, McCartney puts on her best home-shopping voice with a gold Falabella bag in hand. “It’s my vegan frame bag in metallic gold. It’s totally plant based. Loves Mother Earth, loves all her creatures and my god you can’t tell the difference. Oh fabulous,” she muses in the clip.

What does McCartney keep in her Falabella? “Well, one thing that can’t be missed, my Alter-Care Serum is the ultimate in clean beauty. I like to wash it all off at the end of a hardworking day with my Reset Cleanser,” she continues.

“Family, it’s all about family this festive season,” says McCartney, holding a “Let It Be” vinyl record from The Beatles.

McCartney takes a gulp of fashion photographer Mert Alas’ Seventy One gin. “I was born in 1971, any old excuse, right?” she jokes in the mimicked American accent.

It’s a Stella-bration.