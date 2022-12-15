Stroemsheim wins in Ridnaun Sprint

Endre Stroemsheim of Norway, missing once, won in today’s Men 10km Sprint in Ridnaun-Val Ridanna, Italy.

Oscar Lombardot of France, with no penalties, finished second and Martin Uldal of Norway, shooting 10/10, third.

Stroemsheim missed once in the prone and fought a nail-biting battle with Lombardot, Uldal, Mats Oeverby, Aleksander Fjeld Andersen (both of Norway), and Lucas Fratzscher of Germany for the rest of the competition. Stroemsheim’s flawlessly executed standing shooting and second-fastest skiing time brought him fourth win this season in 23:55.2. Lombardot was 2.2 seconds and Uldal 6.6. seconds slower than the winner.

“Today was tense with so many athletes shooting clean. After I missed in the prone, I wasn’t sure about the podium, let alone win. Four wins from five competitions are a fantastic start to the season for me. A has worked on the intensity of my shooting in the summer, and it is paying off,” said Stroemsheim.

Oeverby shot 10/10 and was 7.2 seconds behind Stroemsheim. Andersen and Fratzscher both missed one shot. Andersen was 11.9 seconds behind his winning teammates and Fratzscher 28.5 seconds.

Photo: IBU/H. Deubert